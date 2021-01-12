'It's Very Confusing': Saina Nehwal Says She Hasn't Received Her Covid-19 Report

Saina Nehwal was not happy about the way she was intimated of her coronavirus positive result and said she was left confused as she was told about her positive test right before the warm-up for her Thailand Open match on Tuesday. Initially, HS Prannoy had also tested positive along with Saina, but upon a re-test of their samples, Prannoy tested negative but Saina's sample showed positive again.

Saina is in a Bangkok hospital in isolation for at least 10 days. She will be re-tested on Tuesday and has been withdrawn from the tournament. Along with Saina, her husband and colleague Parupalli Kashyap has also been withdrawn from the tournament because of his proximity with Saina. He is currently self-isolating in the hotel room.

"I still didn’t receive the covid test report from yesterday it’s very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia," Saina tweeted.

"The entire Indian team has been categorised high risk by Thai health authorities and all players team entourage are currently self-quarantining in their rooms at the hotel and will be subject to a PCR test today.

"Each individual is subject to daily testing until further notice from the Department of Disease Control, but players can continue to play upon producing a negative result," BWF said in its statement.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania said the association was in constant touch with the BWF, the organisers of the tournament and the Indian team management and players.

"These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety. According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols," Singhania said.

BWF stated that the Indian players (including Prannoy) scheduled to play on Tuesday will be allowed at the venue but no coaches, managers or any other personnel will be allowed.