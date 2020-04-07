SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

ITTF Announces New Dates for World Championships After Coronavirus Forced Postponement

Image for Representation Only. (Getty Images)

Image for Representation Only. (Getty Images)

The ITTF World Championships, which was originally scheduled for March this year, will now be held in September and October.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

Lausanne: The World Championships, originally scheduled for March 2020, will now he held from September 27 to October 4, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday.

The most significant annual table tennis event, the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships were among the many ITTF events to be postponed this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally due to take place between March 22-29 in Busan, an emergency ITTF Executive Committee meeting had proposed provisional dates of June 21-28 while maintaining that further back-up plans may be required if the pandemic persisted.

"On 29 March 2020, the ITTF Executive Committee held a follow-up meeting to confirm that new dates would be announced for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, in light of the fact that all currently planned ITTF events and activities are suspended until 30 June 2020," said the ITTF in a statement.

"Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September – 4 October 2020, the ITTF and KTTA (Korean TT body) continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials.

The global death toll from the pandemic has crossed 70,000.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,360,232

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,961

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres