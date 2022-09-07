'I've Just Failed at This Event'- Nick Kyrgios Feels Devastated After US Open Exit

Nick Kyrgios left disappointed after getting knocked out of the US Open 2022. He lost 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (September 7).

After the loss, Kyrgios was seen smashing couple of tennis racquets on the court in anger. Further, he revealed that he was left devastated after his quarterfinals exit at the US Open and said that he feels like he has failed at the Grand Slam.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“I’m obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior,” said Kyrgios, who had knocked out defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in the last-16 but now himself failed to qualify for semis.

“I’m just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

The 27-year-old mentioned that Grand Slam is an important tournament where people remember only whether you win or lose. He further mentioned that every other tournament in the year feels like a waste of time and a player should just turn up for the major ones because that’s what matters and remembered for long.

“All people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose,” he said.

“I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That’s what you’re remembered by.”

Kyrgios said that it feels like he has to start all over again and it was heartbreaking for him and his fans to see him lose in the US Open.

“It’s just like you got to start it all again … It’s just devastating,” he said.

ALSO READ: Angry Nick Kyrgios Smashes Racquets in Court After Shock Defeat in US Open Quarter-Finals

“It’s heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win.”

The Australian ace tennis player will now be seen in action in Tokyo at the start of October but he admitted that it will be difficult for him to gather courage for any other tournament at the moment.

“Honestly I don’t even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it’s just like no other tournament really matters,” he added.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here