1-MIN READ

I've Retired From Active Sports, But Not Today, Clarifies Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik. (Photo Credit: AP)

Deepa Malik said that she did not retire today but had already done back in September.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who won a silver in shot put F53 category in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was elected PCI President in the elections held in February under the directives of Delhi High Court. PCI has been denied recognition by the sports ministry.

"Who said I announced my retirement today? I have already retired in September last year before filing my nomination paper though I did not make a public announcement," Malik told PTI.

"I submitted my letter of retirement to the PCI in September last year when the election process began. Only after that I was able to stand for PCI president's post and I won the election and became president," she said.


Malik was bestowed the country's highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna -- last year.

Earlier in the day, Malik had tweeted: "For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve."

She later deleted the tweet.

