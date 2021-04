: In the eleventh match of the ongoing ECS T10 series in Italy, Janjua Brescia will take the field against Cividate.

Five Italian teams are taking part in the tournament which got underway from April 12. The teams are Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi with 24 matches scheduled to be played across six days.

JAB vs CIV Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS T10- Brescia 2021 Janjua Brescia and Cividate match will be available on FanCode website and its App.

JAB vs CIV Match Details

The match between Janjua Brescia and Cividate will be played on Wednesday, April 14 at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia. The contest will start at 4:30 PM IST.

JAB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Nasir Ramzan (captain), Dara Shikoh (vice-captain), Farhan Javaid, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Zahid Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Mohammad Afzal

JAB vs CIV Probable XIs

Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Ateeq Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Afzal, Raeem QureshiKuljinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Rashid Umar

JAB vs CIV Full Squads

Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai, Nasir Ramzan, Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad ShouabAmir Nadeem, Rashid Umar, Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Talib, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid

