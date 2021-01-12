Jack Riley's Hockey Legacy Lives On At West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y.: It’s been 35 years since the late Jack Riley retired as the hockey coach at Army, and his legacy continues.

When the Black Knights defeated American International College on Sunday evening, it was the 1,000th victory for the Riley family at the helm of the Army hockey program.

Obviously, this is a special night, said Army coach Brian Riley, Jack’s youngest son. We will never forget this one, and I am thinking about my dad and my brother after this win.

Jack Riley, who coached the United States to the hockey gold medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics, is Armys all-time winningest coach with a 542-343-20 record during a 36-year career at West Point.

After starring in college at Dartmouth, Jack Riley was hired in 1950 by athletic director and football coach Earl Red Blaik. He retired in 1986 as the second-winningest college hockey coach in NCAA history and was replaced by son Rob, who added 257 victories over 18 seasons to the family total.

Brian Riley succeeded his brother in 2004 and now has 201 victories after the 5-3 triumph over AIC.

Its an honor to be a part of a moment like this for coach, said senior goalie Trevin Kozlowski, who had a career-high 37 saves. It is a pretty surreal thing to be a part of, and it is something we could all look back at and tell our families that we were here for this.

Jack Riley died in 2016 at age 95.

