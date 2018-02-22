English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jack Sock, John Isner and Milos Raonic Bundled Out of Delray Beach Open
Top seed Jack Sock was "served off the court" while John Isner and Milos Raonic also exited on a day of upsets at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Wednesday.
(Image: AFP)
Top seed Jack Sock was "served off the court" while John Isner and Milos Raonic also exited on a day of upsets at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Wednesday.
Two months after clinching his first Masters 1000 title in Paris, Sock was in less stellar form, beaten 4-6 7-5 6-3 by fellow American Reilly Opelka 4-6 7-5 6-3 in the second round.
The 6-foot-11-inch Opelka used his height and power to fire down 17 aces, though the 20-year-old was not really happy with his biggest weapon.
"I didn’t serve as well as I’d have liked to or as well as I usually do," the world number 228 said after the biggest win of his career.
"I was really pleased with how I played from the baseline though. I thought I hit my forehand great and made it really tough for him to be offensive, which is his game."
World number eight Sock spoke of the difficulty of playing against someone of Opelka's height.
"You’re not really ever in control against a seven-foot guy who can serve you off the court," he said.
"Even after winning the first set it’s still 50-50 with his style of play."
Isner came out on the wrong end of three consecutive tiebreaks against German Peter Gojowczyk, who prevailed 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 7-6(5).
Thirty aces were not enough for Isner in a match that did not feature a service break.
Raonic was beaten more comprehensively, outplayed 6-2 6-4 by American Steve Johnson, who earned his first ever victory over the Canadian.
Raonic was nonplussed by his own performance.
"I’ve got to definitely review it, think about it, because that was a pretty poor level I put out there today," he said.
"Not much to be happy with. I had a tough time with a lot of things today."
Also Watch
Two months after clinching his first Masters 1000 title in Paris, Sock was in less stellar form, beaten 4-6 7-5 6-3 by fellow American Reilly Opelka 4-6 7-5 6-3 in the second round.
The 6-foot-11-inch Opelka used his height and power to fire down 17 aces, though the 20-year-old was not really happy with his biggest weapon.
"I didn’t serve as well as I’d have liked to or as well as I usually do," the world number 228 said after the biggest win of his career.
"I was really pleased with how I played from the baseline though. I thought I hit my forehand great and made it really tough for him to be offensive, which is his game."
World number eight Sock spoke of the difficulty of playing against someone of Opelka's height.
"You’re not really ever in control against a seven-foot guy who can serve you off the court," he said.
"Even after winning the first set it’s still 50-50 with his style of play."
Isner came out on the wrong end of three consecutive tiebreaks against German Peter Gojowczyk, who prevailed 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 7-6(5).
Thirty aces were not enough for Isner in a match that did not feature a service break.
Raonic was beaten more comprehensively, outplayed 6-2 6-4 by American Steve Johnson, who earned his first ever victory over the Canadian.
Raonic was nonplussed by his own performance.
"I’ve got to definitely review it, think about it, because that was a pretty poor level I put out there today," he said.
"Not much to be happy with. I had a tough time with a lot of things today."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street