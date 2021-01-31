News18 Logo

Jackson Scores 16 To Carry Akron Over Ball St. 74-42
1-MIN READ

Jackson Scores 16 To Carry Akron Over Ball St. 74-42

Loren Cristian Jackson posted 16 points and six assists as Akron routed Ball State 7442 on Saturday.

AKRON, Ohio: Loren Cristian Jackson posted 16 points and six assists as Akron routed Ball State 74-42 on Saturday.

Michael Wynn had 10 points for Akron (10-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds. Enrique Freeman had eight rebounds.

Ball State scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Ishmael El-Amin had 13 points for the Cardinals (6-8, 4-5). Kani Acree added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
