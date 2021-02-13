News18 Logo

Jackson Scores 30 To Lift UTSA Over FAU 84-80
Jackson Scores 30 To Lift UTSA Over FAU 84-80

Jackson Scores 30 To Lift UTSA Over FAU 84-80

SAN ANTONIO: Jhivvan Jackson had 30 points as UTSA edged past Florida Atlantic 84-80 on Friday night.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 26 points plus 12 rebounds and three blocks for UTSA (11-9, 7-6 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cedrick Alley Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. Keaton Wallace had six assists.

Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Owls (8-8, 3-4). Michael Forrest added 18 points and six rebounds. Karlis Silins had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


