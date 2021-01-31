News18 Logo

Jackson St. Routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56
1-MIN READ

Tristan Jarrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson State topped the century mark for the first time this season overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 10656 on Saturday.

JACKSON, Miss.: Tristan Jarrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson State topped the century mark for the first time this season overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 106-56 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Jackson State (3-5, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans added 14 points. Isaiah Williams had 12 points.

Jackson State built a 25-point halftime lead holding the Delta Devils to a season-low 18 points.

Kamron Cunningham had 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-14, 0-6). Keiondre Jefferson added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Treylan Smith scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
