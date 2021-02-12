News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Jacksonville St. Defeats E. Illinois 76-64
1-MIN READ

Jacksonville St. Defeats E. Illinois 76-64

Jacksonville St. Defeats E. Illinois 76-64

Kayne Henry had 17 points and Darian Adams posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Illinois 7664 on Thursday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.: Kayne Henry had 17 points and Darian Adams posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Illinois 76-64 on Thursday night.

Jalen Finch had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Jacksonville State (13-7, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points.

Marvin Johnson had 21 points for the Panthers (7-15, 4-11). Kashawn Charles added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...