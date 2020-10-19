Jaguars' D Reaches New Low With Another 30-point Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new benchmark for bad defense.

The Jaguars allowed at least 30 points for a franchise-record fifth consecutive game in a 34-16 loss to Detroit on Sunday. They also gave up more than 400 yards for the fourth time in six games this season.

It should be enough to at least put defensive coordinator Todd Washs job in jeopardy. But coach Doug Marrone made it clear nothing could be further from the truth.

As long as Im here and Im the head coach, yes, hes safe, Marrone said.

It was a stunning revelation considering Jacksonvilles defense is on pace to be the worst in franchise history. The Jaguars (1-5) cant stop the run rookie D’Andre Swift had a breakout performance as Detroit finished with 180 yards on the ground and havent had much more success against the pass.

Jacksonvilles pass rush has been almost nonexistent in every game this season, especially without Josh Allen (knee) the last two weeks, and cornerbacks Tre Herndon and CJ Henderson have delivered more blunders than highlights. Equally troubling: safety Josh Jones’ last two games have included an early ejection, two pass-interference penalties and allowing Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown pass against the franchise.

I think we all have to get better, Marrone said. Im going to acknowledge that. Weve tried to do everything. Weve done things. Weve worked on them. Weve changed things up. Weve pressured. Weve played defense. We need someone to step up and make plays.

Marrone pointed to a litany of mistakes that aided touchdown drives Sunday. Stafford scrambled for 17 yards on one third down. Rookie KLavon Chaisson jumped offsides on another. The unit failed to plug a gap, and Swift broke free for a 54-yard gain.

Right now, I dont see any options, Marrone said, making it clear the recurring mistakes are on players, not coaches. Weve just got to keep working to get these guys better and be able to make some plays, and thats whats hurting us.

Its not a lack of not trying to change things, which we have been.

The defense isnt getting much help, either.

James Robinson got nothing going on the ground, finishing with 29 yards on 12 carries. Gardner Minshew turned the ball over twice. And even punter Logan Cooke delivered a 29-yard dud that gave the Lions a short field and set up their first touchdown.

Theres not a guy on this team that likes losing or even wants to tolerate losing, Minshew said. Were definitely frustrated. This kind of feels like the same story each week, All right, whats our solution? Whats our solution? Weve got to start finding it.

I think the urgency right now should be at an all-time high. That being said, I believe we have the guys in our building to do it. We just have to come back together I know yall are sick of hearing it but weve got to come back together, have a good week of practice and win one game at a time.

Jacksonville has now dropped 11 of its last 14 games, the kind of futile stretch that has become all too familiar for the franchise.

Something needs to change. But it wont be Wash, at least not right now.

Ive been here three years and still havent really won, receiver DJ Chark said. It makes it tough. It makes it hard. It makes football more difficult, but the only way out of it is to win.

Personally, I dont feel like any of these teams are just better than us. I dont know if youre supposed to say that or not, but I dont. But when you walk off the field and its 31-10 or 31-whatever it is, you cant make that argument too much.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL