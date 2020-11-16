Jaguars' Marrone: 8-game Skid Has Soul Feeling 'Ripped Out'

Coach Doug Marrone doesnt want to hear about how well his Jacksonville Jaguars have played in losses the last two weeks.

Getting close? Improving? Moral victories? Marrone refuses to go there. He even provided a glimpse into how difficult its been during an eight-game losing streak that surely has his job in jeopardy.

I want to make sure I answer this the right way, Marrone said before a long pause. Every time you play and lose, for me Im not going to talk about anybody else theres something thats in my soul that just gets (expletive) ripped out. Thats how I feel.

So it doesnt matter if its this game or the other seven before it, its something that you cant replace. At least thats how I feel.

Jacksonville (1-8) tied the third-longest skid in franchise history with a 24-20 loss at Green Bay on Sunday. The Jags dropped eight straight to open the 2013 season and nine in a row before firing coach Gus Bradley in 2016.

Marrone and the Jaguars could tie the second-longest mark next week at home against Pittsburgh. The teams longest losing streak is 13 games and spans two seasons (2012-13).

Guys are upset, said rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who threw for 169 yards in his second start, with a touchdown and an interception. They want better, they expect better. We all do. I dont think theres any hanging of heads, just personal expectations from each and every one of us to improve, to put us in a situation to go win a ballgame.

Jacksonville had a chance against the Packers (7-2). The Jags led 20-17 early in the fourth quarter after James Robinsons 18-yard touchdown run was nullified by a holding penalty and they settled for a 31-yard field goal.

But the defense promptly gave up a 75-yard drive that ended with Aaron Rodgers 6-yard TD pass to Davonte Adams.

Still, Jacksonville had two chances to pull back ahead. Luton misfired on six of his final seven passes and was sacked twice.

It was rough, Luton said. Thats a situation that you want to be in. Your defense gives you a chance to go win a ballgame and we couldnt execute. It hurts. Were going to have to go back and take a look at, look at how we can improve. Our defense put us in position to win the game and we didnt pull through.

The Jaguars had a 2-point conversion to tie Houston last week at home, but Luton threw a wobbler that landed at DJ Charks feet in the end zone and they lost 27-25.

They were overall better against the Packers, forcing two turnovers, scoring on special teams and getting 109 yards rushing from Robinson. There are clear signs of progress, especially among a group of rookies that includes Luton, Robinson, receiver Laviska Shenault, cornerback CJ Henderson, defensive tackle Doug Costin and safety Daniel Thomas.

But Marrone cant let himself look at the bright side. Not after two months of losing.

I just think like if anyone reads that or a quote by me or anything like that, I dont know, Marrone said. For some reason, I just dont want to go there, so I apologize for that. And maybe its hard for me after a game to really try to kind of say where everyones going or not.

Ive been in this thing a long time, and I love this game, but I meant what I said A lot of times people are going to go ahead and the games over and life moves on. Well, it doesnt move on for us. It sits there.

