Jaguars Promote Glennon To Active Roster, Put Williams On IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.

Williams, a fifth-round draft pick who was benched last season, had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot, but the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

Jacksonville also rounded out its 16-man practice squad by signing defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback Sidney Jones. The team also released cornerback Tramaine Brock from injured reserve via an injury settlement.

