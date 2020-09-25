SPORTS

Jaguars Rule Out Chark For Thursday Night Game Vs Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) signals a first down after a reception against Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark won't play Thursday night against Miami.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark won’t play Thursday night against Miami.

The team downgraded Chark from questionable to out a little more than six hours before kickoff. Chark injured his chest and back making a 45-yard catch in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.

The Jaguars (1-1) chose not to risk Chark on a short week, but expect him to be good to go for next week’s game at Cincinnati.

Chark has seven receptions for a team-leading 109 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging a team-best 15.6 yards a catch. Without him, Jacksonville will rely on Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and rookie Laviska Shenault against the Dolphins, who are without their No. 1 cornerback in Byron Jones.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
