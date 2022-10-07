JAI vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's PKL 2022-23 JAI vs UP match, October 7, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 9:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers will start their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine campaign on Friday with an encounter against UP Yoddhas. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jaipur Pink Panthers had lifted the PKL trophy in its inaugural edition back in 2014. Apart from their superb show in 2014, Jaipur Pink Panthers have not been able to offer a noteworthy performance in the history of PKL. They managed to reach the playoffs just once, in 2016. Jaipur Pink Panthers had finished their last season’s PKL campaign at the eighth spot.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have managed to produce a consistent show in PKL history. The Yoddhas made their debut in PKL back in season five and overall they have managed to qualify for playoffs in all four seasons. This time, Yoddhas will certainly aim to improve their show and clinch the much-coveted championship. And their chances of winning the title will depend a lot on star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar.

Ahead of the PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas, here is everything you need to know:

JAI vs UP Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL match.

JAI vs UP Live Streaming

The PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs UP Match Details

The JAI vs UP PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7, at 9:30 pm IST.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Arjun Deswal

Suggested Playing XI for JAI vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

All-rounders: Reza Mirbhageri

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Possible Starting line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ashish

U.P. Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Surender Gill, Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here