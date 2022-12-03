Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: How to Watch PKL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

The Bengal Warriors are headed into this game on the back of three straight defeats. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have been in red hot form defeating the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in their last two encounters respectively.

Jaipur are currently placed in pole position of the Pro Kabaddi League table, thanks to a greater points difference despite accumulating the same number of points as the Puneri Paltan.

The Bengal Warriors languish in eight position of the PKL table and would require a great resurgence if they want to make it to the playoffs this season.

That being said, kabaddi is a tricky game and the team from Bengal are more than capable of causing an upset on their day. Hence it will be interesting to see how this fixture pans out.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors; here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Possible line-up

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Shaul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Balaji D, Ashish Kumar, Shubham Shinde

