Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Jaipur Pink Panther in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Indoor stadium. They will be high on confidence after defeating defending champions Dabang Delhi in the eliminator round.

Bengaluru recorded one of their most convincing victories of the season, defeating Delhi 56 -24. Bharat and Vikash Kandola rocked the stage claiming 15 and 13 points respectively for the Bulls against the Delhi-based club.

Jaipur Pink Panthers on the other hand finished the season in pole position with 82 points after 22 games in the PKL this season. They drew their last fixture 51-51 against the Gujarat Giants but have been in menacing form throughout the season.

Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari were in spectacular form for Jaipur and would be hoping to have the same impact against Bengaluru. With a spot in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on the line, this should be an enticing encounter.

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls; here is all you need to know:

What date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls starting 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush, V.Ajith Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Deepak Rathee.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

