Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are enjoying a rich vein of form, sitting at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table currently. Jaipur dislodged Puneri Paltan from pole position after Pune lost out to Gujarat Giants.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Jaipur have been flying high and Arjun Deshwal seems unstoppable on the mat at the moment. He has instilled terror in the opposition’s defenders and the Haryana Steelers will have to keep an eye on him if they want to get anything from this fixture.

The Steelers are also coming into this fixture with some decent form. They defeated the Bengal Warriors in their last outing and snatched a victory against U Mumba before that. That being said, this will be a much bigger test for Haryana.

The Haryana Steelers are currently seventh in the PKL table and a victory against Jaipur would certainly rouse things up in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will take a mammoth effort to beat this Jaipur side but should nonetheless prove to be an exciting encounter.

Ahead of the PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Harayana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Harayana Steelers will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Harayana Steelers will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Harayana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Possible line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, V.Ajith Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Sunil Kumar.

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jaideep, Meetu, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Mohit, Harsh Kumar

Read all the Latest Sports News here