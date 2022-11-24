Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Jaipur Pink panthers have been in pretty good form this season. They would be hoping to continue this run to ensure a place in the knockout phases of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 campaign.

Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand have also been scraping away and are only a whisker away from making it into the top four of the PKL table. With so much on the line, it will be interesting to see both these teams go against each other to gain some precious points.

The Thalaivas are riding high after back-to-back victories against U Mumba and Bengal warriors in their last couple of fixtures. The Tamilians were convincing in both these wins as Narender Hoshiyar played a pivotal role on both occasions and the team will be looking to him for another inspired performance.

Jaipur on the other hand can be a menace to deal with on their day recording handsome victories against Dabang Delhi, U Mumba as well as the UP Yodhas recently. They will be hoping that they can continue in this vein of form as Arjun Deshwal continues to sizzle on the mat for them this campaign.

Ahead of the PKL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Bulls Possible line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Shaul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender Hoshiyar, Sagar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Sahil Singh, Himanshu, Mohit.

