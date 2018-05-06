Jaipur Siblings Win Roland Garros' AITA Event in Bengaluru

Fardeen Qamar and Farhat Aleen Qamar, the brother and sister from Jaipur, won the Under-18 Roland Garros series event in Bengaluru, earning the chance to not only watch the business end of French Open but also hit with international players during the clay court Grand Slam.It is perhaps first time that siblings have won both boys and singles events at the same AITA national series event.Fardeen, a class XII student, won the boys event with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Delhi's Ayush Deshwal while XIth standard student Farhat came from behind to beat Sharanya Gaware and claim the girls singles trophy.Both the players are coached by their father Qamaruddin Khan, who runs Rajasthan Tennis Club in Jaipur."You will be surprised to know that these kids earn by themselves by coaching kids at our academy. They help in coaching in the morning session and in the evening they train with each other," an elated Qamaruddin said from Jaipur.It is first time that Roland Garros has organised an AITA National Series event in India.