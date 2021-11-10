Jake Paul and Khamzat Chimaev Trade Heated Barbs on Twitter

American YouTuber Jake Paul’s beef with Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t seem to be dying down. The banter between the two got ugly after Chimaev recently claimed he could beat both Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, on the same night. The rising UFC welterweight star is known for indulging in a bit of trash talk, but on Tuesday, he posted on Twitter to say he would “smash” the Paul brothers in a boxing match in a single night. The ‘Borz’ also included another tweet of a picture with Logan Paul as evidence that he has trained with them previously.

See it here:

I can smash this guys same nightBOXING pic.twitter.com/5qpCqBsW43— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

and they know about it! pic.twitter.com/6hHhda2o0J— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

Well, it didn’t take long for Jake to respond to Chimaev’s barb, on the microblogging site. Boxing’s ‘Problem Child’ dished out his own response by claiming that Chimaev is “just another UFC fighter pretending” he can box. He advised Chimaev to worry about his own financial situation in the UFC and also suggested he “sit down, shut up and pray,” so that he can get paid fairly.

Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly. https://t.co/m8mQQAnBJ1— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 10, 2021

The Russian-born Swedish professional quickly fired another response to Jake’s tweet with some words made famous by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “You number-one bullshit bro,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

You number-one bullshit bro https://t.co/OU3oSRtWQP— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 10, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, Chimaev shared another post that shows the Paul brothers’ heads on mounts, while the UFC welterweight can be seen sitting holding a phone to his ear with a rifle in his other hand. But that post does not exist now.

In all probability, Chimaev needs to be wary of Jake Paul’s skills as a boxer. The American YouTuber who is also a professional boxer is unlikely to transition to MMA but has defeated former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring en route to starting his career 4-0.

On the other hand, Chimaev remains undefeated in MMA at 10-0, which also includes his first four UFC fights. The 27-year-old successfully recovered from a long battle with COVID-19 and made a stellar comeback to the Octagon by choking out Li Jingliang last month at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

However, a fight with either of the Paul brothers is not on the horizon in near future, especially after UFC president Dana White mentioned in the past that he has no plans to schedule one, as per mmajunkie.usatoday.com report.

