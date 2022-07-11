Jake Paul Calls Tommy Fury a 'Fool' After Brit's Father Reveals Disinterest in Training

Boxer Jake Paul calls former opponent Tommy Fury a ‘fool’ after his father reveals his disinterest in training

US social media personality Jake Paul is enraged after hearing John Fury’s comments that his son Tommy Fury, was “not exactly in training” for their boxing match that was supposed to take place on August 6.

The YouTuber had earlier issued Tommy a “termination notice” and called off their bout as he felt that his opponent “was hiding” and not interested in the big event. This was the second time that the bout had been cancelled as the British sensation had earlier backed out due to a rib injury.

Since then, Paul has announced that he will make the event happen and will take on Hasim Rahman Jr. on the same day. Following this, Tommy’s father John Fury has now disclosed an intriguing fact regarding Tommy’s training.

In an interview with DAZN John said, “Tommy wasn’t exactly in training, He’d only had about 10 days because he’d been on holiday and it was a surprising thing for him.”

“I was a way out of it doing these tours (with WBC champion Tyson Fury) and being busy elsewhere so I never got the chance to look at it properly. When I’ve paid attention, I noticed the whole thing wasn’t right anyway” he added.

An infuriated Paul took to Twitter to vent out his frustration on the younger Fury for wasting his time. “I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time” he tweeted.

I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time. pic.twitter.com/EdTE8PZXh1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 9, 2022

Last week, Fury was refused to board at Heathrow Airport in London for a prearranged press conference before the main event fight at Madison Square Garden. Fury asserted in a social media video that he and his “team” of attorneys had “no idea” why he was denied admission.

Jake feels that the Love island sensation is trying to “weasel” out of the fight and has offered $500,000 for a bout in the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old even made an offer on social media, to which Fury responded: “I’m not going to get out of bed to fight you for $500,000. Please let me know when you’re ready to have a serious discussion.”

Jake has now announced that he will cross swords with Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

The fight against Rahman will determine whether Paul’s fighting abilities are legitimate. Rahman has a professional record of 12-1, with his most recent fight taking place in April for a vacant heavyweight belt. As a matter of fact, Rahman is Jake’s first professional boxing opponent in his brief career.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.