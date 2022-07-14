Jake Paul Slams Conor McGregor, Asks Him to 'Get Back to Training'

Jake Paul has demanded former UFC World champion Conor McGregor to sign a contract for a massive money bout between the two, asking him to “put down the bottle.” Over the past few years, the Irishman has not responded to Jake’s efforts to negotiate a boxing bout with him. McGregor broke silence recently and dissed Jake and his brother Logan by calling them “dingbats.”

The feud has heated even more after Jake’s explosive interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. During the interview, the American said that McGregor needed more conditioning and activity in order to “earn” a fight with him. This enraged McGregor and he took to social media to express his opinions on the YouTuber’s remarks.

McGregor tweeted that all Jake has done is “two fights and done 70k buys,” before calling him a “nobody” and a “flop”.

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

Jake Paul replied with a feisty video, reminding McGregor that he must return to action if the duo were to fight. “Conor, Conor, Conor, you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon – your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle, and get back to fighting.” Jake said in the video.

“You haven’t won a fight in five years and the last time you did was against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. He hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you,” he added.

Jake then responded to McGregor’s comments on him being a “nobody” and reminded the Irishman that he will be in action for his sixth match against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at the Madison Square Garden.

“I’m a nobody, you say in this tweet, and I guess you’re right. I’m just a kid from Ohio, I am a nobody, but your sixth fight had literally two people in the crowd, and I’m going to be fighting my sixth fight at Madison Square Garden; the ‘Mecca of boxing’. August 6, I know you’ll be watching, kiddo,” he said.

McGregor has amassed enormous wealth throughout his UFC career, including a $100 million pay-per-view for taking on Floyd Mayweather in a crossover boxing bout back in 2017. It is estimated that a fight between Jake and McGregor could generate over $200 million in just revenue for the pair.

However, the much-anticipated battle might not happen as McGregor is still recovering from a fractured leg. Jake has his sixth fight already lined up and if reports are to be believed he might also travel to the UK to take on his long-time rival Tommy Fury.

