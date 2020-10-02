James And Falcao Return To Colombia For World Cup Qualifying

BOGOTA: James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month.

The great news are James’ return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and the recovery and return of our captain Falcao, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Friday.

Rodriguez has scored his first goal for Everton, and Falcao had netted three in the Turkish league.

Colombia will face Venezuela on Oct. 9 in Barranquilla, and then travel to Santiago to play Chile four days later.

___

Colombia:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico), lvaro Montero (Tolima), Aldair Quintana (Atltico Nacional).

Defenders: Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Yerry Mina (Everton), Dvinson Snchez (Tottenham), Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo), Jhon Lucum (Genk), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Matheus Uribe (Porto), Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors), Wlmar Barrios (Zenit St. Petersburg), Jfferson Lerma (Bornemouth), Yairo Moreno (Len), Steven Alzate (Brighton), James Rodrguez (Everton).

Strikers: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray), Duvn Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Daz (Porto).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports