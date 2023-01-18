Jamin Pugh AKA Jay Briscoe Dies Aged 38, AEW Boss Tony Khan Says Will 'Support His Family'

Jamin Pugh, one half of the Briscoe Brothers tag team, passed away on Tuesday at 38.

Pugh, who was best known by his ring name Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident in Laurel, according to a report in the local press.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.Rest In Peace Jamin— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce the news, writing: “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Fellow pro wrestlers took to social media to mourn him and celebrte his legacy:

I’ve known Jay Briscoe since he was a fanWatched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guyI was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didntI wish I didWhenever I saw them I’d sayLuv me some BriscoesPrayers for his family pic.twitter.com/aTaQRTjilX— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 18, 2023

Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. I can’t even believe this right now. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/apCX9xDNqY— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) January 18, 2023

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don’t have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

As brothers, this one hurts & hits differently.Heartbreaking. RIP Jay Briscoe 💔 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend.— DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

One of the first faces to greet me & make me feel welcomed on my first day of ROH was Jay Briscoe.My heart hurts for his brother, his wife, his children and all those who loved him ♥️ I am thankful I was able to know you Jay… If only briefly.— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 18, 2023

https://t.co/Nq5bF10nrYAnother brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. I didn’t know him well but he was always super cool and friendly to me whenever we saw each other at shows.— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 18, 2023

Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 18, 2023

Gutted to hear about Jay Briscoe. They were one of the greatest tag teams ever. All thoughts and prayers with his brother and family.— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) January 18, 2023

The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe.An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with. pic.twitter.com/HnpjxZabW5 — NWA (@nwa) January 18, 2023

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news.— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer confirmed the cause of Jay’s passing.

More details awaited…

Read all the Latest Sports News here