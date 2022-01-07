Jammu and Kashmir Government to Reward 'Outstanding Sportspersons' with Jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir government has framed rules to appoint “outstanding sportspersons" to gazetted and non-gazetted posts in the union territory.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairperson J&K Sports Council, Farooq Khan, announced the new rules.

“Outstanding sportspersons", holding domicile of J&K, would be eligible to be appointed in gazetted (Level 8) and other non gazetted posts.

A detailed grading system has been mentioned in the notification which would help rank sportspersons apply under a quota.

Sportspersons from 44 recognized sports would be considered for jobs.

Five sportspersons would be appointed in gazetted posts, while another 25 would be appointed to non-gazetted posts every year.

The gazetted officers would also be given one out of turn promotion and the non-gazetted officers would be given two out of turn promotions throughout their service career.

Their selection would be done by a high level committee headed by Chief Secretary and consisting of Home Secretary, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Secretary GAD and Secretary Sports Council.

Advisor Khan hailed the rules and said a framework has been established in which sports persons with outstanding achievements would be ranked objectively, thereby eliminating chance of favouritism or prejudice.

Khan termed the rules as “incentive, not welfare" and added, “it is our way of acknowledging sports talent and their achievements".

Sportspersons would be able to submit applications to the JK Sports Council.

Olympics, Winter Olympics as well as Paralympics have been given the maximum weightage under the selection criteria.

Such Olympians can score a maximum of 60 marks, (including participation and winning medals) while mere one-time participation accounts for 46 marks.

Similar marking system has been formulated for other national and international sports events like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cups, World University Games, International Cricket Matches, National Sports Championships, Inter-Zonal Championships, Senior National Championships, etc.

“A number of sports infrastructure projects have been completed and many others are nearing completion here. Every district has at least one indoor sports stadium for encouraging participation in sports," said Khan.

While answering questions by the mediapersons, Advisor informed that the government is working to inculcate sports culture at village level and has already ensured that each panchayat has one sports ground.

