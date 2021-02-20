Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, Dream 11 Predictions, ISL JFC vs MCFC: Predicted Playing XI, Football Fantasy Team

In Match 100 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League, seventh-ranked Jamshedpur FC take on second-ranked Mumbai City FC, who have already qualified for the ISL elimination rounds.

The clash is expected to be a thrilling contest as both sides will look to clinch a win as both Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC lost their previous fixtures. While Jamshedpur FC were handed a 1-0 loss by league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Mumbai City FC were outplayed by Bengaluru FC, losing 2-4.

While Mumbai City FC will look to get back to winning ways, especially with the elimination rounds around the corner, Jamshedpur FC will aim to boost their morale and move up to sixth place on the ISL points table.

In the upcoming fixture, Mumbai City FC are known for their quick counter-attacks and are also known to be quite creative in the midfield, however, Jamshedpur FC heavily reliant on their back four. Jamshedpur FC only managed one shot on target against ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which is quite concerning for coach Owen Coyle. Mumbai City FC will look to bounce back to winning ways and will be unleashing in the upcoming fixture. It’s a must-watch clash as Jamshedpur FC take n Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: February 20, 2021

Time: 19:30 PM IST (7:30)

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming and TV Details

ISL Live Streaming: The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV.

ISL TV Telecast: The JFC vs MCFC ISL football match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD for English commentary. For Hindi commentary, match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The JFC vs MCFC ISL match will also be telecasted on Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam). For regional languages, the match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream 11

Captain: Cy Goddard

Vice-Captain: Adam Le Fondre

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Mourtada Fall, Alex, Aitor Monroy

Midfielders: Stephen Eze, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Peter Hardley

Attackers: Adam Le Fondre, Issac Vanmalsawma

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

ISL JFC vs MCFC, Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI vs Mumbai City FC: Issac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Alex, Aitor Monroy, Seimeinlen Doungel, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hardley, Stephen Eze, Laldinilana Renthlei, Rehenesh TP (GK)

ISL JFC vs MCFC, Mumbai City FC Predicted XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Amrinder Singh (GK)