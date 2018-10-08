English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi made headlines and raised more than a few eyebrows on Sunday when he came off the bench to score the first equalising goal against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The match ended 2-2.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi made headlines and raised more than a few eyebrows on Sunday when he came off the bench to score the first equalising goal against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The match ended 2-2.
The forward, who is 16 years old according to the ISL website, became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the league, something the commentators continued to mention for the remainder of the game.
However, many remained skeptical of his age at first glance. The fact that he doesn’t feature in any of India’s youth squads also raised a few questions.
Soon after the match, social media dug out various details regarding the forward’s age including an AIFF suspension for Jharkhand in an U-15 tournament. In 2015, Mukhi was part of the Jharkhand U-15 side that won the Sub-Junior National Football Championship title, beating Goa 8-3 in the final. Subsequently, Jharkhand were stripped of the title by the AIFF as five players confessed to age fraud.
Jharkhand were subsequently fined one lakh rupees after it was revealed that up to five of the team's players were overage. Mukhi was one of the players who confessed to being overage at the time in 2015.
An article in the Telegraph earlier this year profiling the forward stated that he was 28 years old, further casting doubt over the validity of his age.
The forward, who is 16 years old according to the ISL website, became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the league, something the commentators continued to mention for the remainder of the game.
However, many remained skeptical of his age at first glance. The fact that he doesn’t feature in any of India’s youth squads also raised a few questions.
Soon after the match, social media dug out various details regarding the forward’s age including an AIFF suspension for Jharkhand in an U-15 tournament. In 2015, Mukhi was part of the Jharkhand U-15 side that won the Sub-Junior National Football Championship title, beating Goa 8-3 in the final. Subsequently, Jharkhand were stripped of the title by the AIFF as five players confessed to age fraud.
Jharkhand were subsequently fined one lakh rupees after it was revealed that up to five of the team's players were overage. Mukhi was one of the players who confessed to being overage at the time in 2015.
An article in the Telegraph earlier this year profiling the forward stated that he was 28 years old, further casting doubt over the validity of his age.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...