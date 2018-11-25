English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi Handed Six-month Suspension by AIFF
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday handed Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi a six-month suspension with immediate effect for discrepancy in his registered age.
New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday handed Jamshedpur FC's Gourav Mukhi a six-month suspension with immediate effect for discrepancy in his registered age.
The committee found Mukhi guilty on the basis of the evidence presented by him, his admissions and the statements of the manager of under-16 AIFF academy in 2015.
Mukhi made headlines when the Indian Super League claimed that he, at 16, was the youngest ever to score in the tournament's history. He had scored in Jamshedpur's 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC.
In addition, the AIFF disciplinary committee also observed that the existing registration of Mukhi, both in the Central Registration System (CRS) as well as the Competition Management System (CMS) shall stand cancelled and revoked with immediate effect, with liberty upon the player/ his appropriate club, to submit original valid appropriate documents for fresh registration under CRS and CMS.
The player was caught for age-fraud in 2015 during a national championship, after which the AIFF suspended the Jharkhand coach for one year and slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the association.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
