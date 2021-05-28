Japan and South Korea Spar over Territorial Row ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Games have already been delayed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis worldwide. However, a big cloud still cast doubts over the scheduled start of the quad-annual summer games in the Japanese capital in July. A diplomatic row of epic proportions has erupted between the host nation and South Korea over the depiction of Japan’s map on the Tokyo Olympics’ official website.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap report, South Korea has lodged an appeal to correct the alleged error that shows the depiction of Japan’s map on the Tokyo Olympics website. The alleged map shows the islets of Dokdo as part of Japan, which has led to a war of words between the Asian countries. Meanwhile, the organisers have reportedly said that they have no intention to step in, as revising it could undermine the Olympic spirit being peace free from politics.

In a lengthy Tweet shared on Thursday, former Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon called for the deletion of Dokdo from the map. He also called on the government to mobilize “all means",including the possible boycott of the Olympic Games, if the host nation refuses to remove it. The Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 toAugust 8.

“Japan’s Olympic organizing committee is marking Dokdo as Japanese territory,” he added. Lee, who is anticipated to run for next year’s presidential election, further mentioned that the Olympic Charter states “political neutrality”, butJapan’s wrongful depiction of territories goes against “the Olympic spirit that pursues harmony.”

<도쿄올림픽 지도에 표기된 독도, 즉각 삭제할 것을 요구합니다>도쿄올림픽 조직위가 자체 홈페이지 지도에 독도를 일본 영토로 표기했습니다.우리 정부가 시정을 요구하자, 일본은 이를 묵살하고 있습니다.용납할 수 없는 일입니다. pic.twitter.com/WPMeOHK3SV — 이낙연 (@nylee21) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young Sam, in a press briefing on Thursday, reaffirmed that the Dokdo islets are South Korean territory not only historically and geographically, but also under international law.

Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbours. Most of it stems from Japan’s brutal colonisation of the Korean peninsula between 1910-45.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here