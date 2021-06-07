sports

Olympic Official Dies after Jumping in Front of Train, Police Investigation on

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: AP)

Japanese Olympic Committee member Yasushi Moriya jumped in front of an underground train in an apparent suicide.

Tokyo police said they are investigating a deadly incident on the city’s subway, which media reports said involved a senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).

Private broadcaster Nippon Television, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as someone who worked in the JOC’s accounting department and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide.

The police are investigating, said a police spokesperson, who did not elaborate. A JOC representative said the committee was collecting information, but did not give further details.

News of the incident was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Japan. Already postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the face of public concerns that authorities can hold the event and keep the Japanese public safe from the spread of COIVD-19.

June 07, 2021