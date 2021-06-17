CHANGE LANGUAGE
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Urges Japanese to Watch Tokyo Olympics on TV to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

Yoshihide Suga (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday called on the public to watch the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on TV.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday called on the public to watch the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on TV to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infections, as the organisers debate whether to allow domestic spectators into Olympic venues.

Suga, speaking at a news conference to announce the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and several other areas, said that the most important thing was to avoid a rebound in the number of infections and the collapse of the medical system.

first published:June 17, 2021, 20:20 IST