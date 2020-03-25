SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IndiaGives#Madhya Pradesh#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan Says US President Donald Trump Supports Tokyo Olympics Delay '100%'

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe (Photo Credit: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said that the postponement of Tokyo Olympics was 'an excellent and wise decision'.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: U.S. President Donald Trump fully supports a delay in the Tokyo Olympics agreed between Japan and the international Olympic panel, a Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday, citing comments made to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone call.

“President Trump repeatedly said the postponement is an excellent and wise decision,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing. “There was a remark that he supports Prime Minister Abe’s stance 100%.”

On Tuesday, the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021, for the first time in the event’s 124-year modern history, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story