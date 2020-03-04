English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Japan Still Preparing for 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Planned: Government Spokesperson

People wearing kimono and protective masks in Tokyo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Tokyo: Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on July 24.

