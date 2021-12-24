CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Sports » Japan to Not Send Government Officials to Beijing Winter Olympics
1-MIN READ

Japan to Not Send Government Officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (Reuters)

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (Reuters)

Japan has "no plans to send government officials" to February's Beijing Olympics, Tokyo said on Friday.

Japan has “no plans to send government officials" to February’s Beijing Olympics, Tokyo said Friday, after the US and other countries announced diplomatic boycotts over rights concerns. Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita will attend the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada this month announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over what they say are widespread rights abuses by China including against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Their boycott stops short of not sending athletes to the Winter Games, which start on February 4.

But Beijing has warned the four nations they will “pay the price" for the US-led campaign.

RELATED NEWS

Japan, which hosted the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics this year, is in a tricky position as tensions fluctuate between the US and China — both key trade partners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 24, 2021, 09:51 IST