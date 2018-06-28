Japan vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary:

Follow all the live football action as Japan take on Poland in the final fixture of Group H.

90:Though it was not the prettiest game for Japan, the results are such that they got the outcome they needed with them making it to the next stage of the tournament. Japan threatened early on but after conceding the goal they played passively to not concede a second. Poland looked like a much better team this game as opposed to how they looked against Colombia and Senegal. They were rewarded with a goal and their first points of the tournament. Poland will still go home disappointed with their performances at this World Cup. Japan are elated and will face either England or Belgium in the round of 16.

90:The game comes to an end with Poland winning the game but Japan are still moving on from the group if the results hold

90:There will be at least three more minutes played at the end of this game. Japan are desperately trying to see this game out without getting any more yellow cards or goals conceded.

86:Japan know they are currently in a position to move on from this group. Because of that, the team is playing conservatively and are trying to not concede another goal before the game is over.

82:Kamil Grosicki has been a menace on the right side of the field for Poland. He is constantly beating defenders and putting in dangerous crosses. His latest cross gets met by Tomoaki Makino but his clearance almost goes in his own net. Eiji Kawashima is forced to push the ball away and out of bounds.

82:Makoto Hasebe comes on for Yoshinori Muto. Hasebe is a more defensive player. Japan currently will advance due to the result in the other game as Colombia leads Senegal. Japan will not want to concede another goal.

82:Makoto Hasebe (on). Muto Yoshinori (off). (Japan)

80:Slawomir Peszko (on). Rafal Kurzawa (off). (Poland)

79:Poland make two substitutions with Lukasz Teodorczyk replacing Piotr Zielinski and Slawomir Peszko comes on for Rafal Kurzawa.

79:Lukasz Teodorczyk (on). Piotr Zielinski (off). (Poland)

74:Another counter-attack for Poland has Kamil Grosicki running down the right side onto the ball and he slides a cross to Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker completely miss hits the ball and it sails over for a goal kick.

72:Gaku Shibasaki's corner kick meets the head of Maya Yoshida but his header is too high and far to be on target. Japan are close to finding their goal but still find themselves down in this game.

70:Takashi Inui has come into the game and provided more pace down the left for Japan. He put in a cross that was curling to the far post for a Japanese player but the ball curls too much and goes out for a goal kick.

66:Tomoaki Makino earns the first yellow card of the game for a silly foul on Robert Lewandowski in his defensive half. He has gifted a dangerous freekick to Poland.

66:Tomoaki Makino (Japan)

65:Japan makes their second sub of the game. Takashi Usami comes off on the left side for a like-minded player in Takashi Inui.

65:Takashi Inui (on). Takashi Usami (off). (Japan)

63:Since conceding the goal, Japan has had possession and are pushing for an equalizer that will allow them to move on in the tournament. They are lacking that clinical quality though to finish off an attack with a goal.

59:Poland earned a free kick in the Japanese half near the penalty area. Rafal Kurzawa swings in the ball and Jan Bednarek gets his boot to it at the far post and the ball finds the back of the net to give Poland their first ever lead this tournament.

59:Jan Bednarek. Assist by Rafal Kurzawa (Poland)

57:A long ball from Yuto Nagatomo is chased down and kept in by Yoshinori Muto on the left side of the field near Poland's penalty area. Muto gives it to Takashi Usami who wins a corner for his team. Off the corner Tomoaki Makino attempts an athletic kick with the intention of scoring but his shot misses the target and goes out for a goal kick.

53:Poland earn a fast-break down the right side of the field. Kamil Grosicki takes the ball forward with pace and puts in a low cross that is intended for Piotr Zielinski but Eiji Kawashima rushes out from goal and gathers the ball before it reaches the Polish attacker.

52:Takashi Usami gets the ball on the left side of the field near the Polish penalty box. He whips in a fantastic cross at the box but Artur Jedrzejczyk is there to head the ball away before it reaches a Japanese attacker.

50:Poland have controlled the ball in the Japan half for most of this second half. Despite maintaining possession, Poland have not gotten off any good shots off and have not threatened the goal much.

47:Japan make a substitution just two minutes into the second half. Shinji Okazaki is replaced by Yuya Osako. Okazaki looked a bit injured and tired.

47:Yuya Osako (on). Shinji Okazaki (off). (Japan)

46:Japan get the second half started with teams looking to break the deadlock.

45:There have been some exciting moments in this match and both teams have come close to scoring but both Eiji Kawashima and Lukasz Fabianski have produced excellent saves to keep the game scoreless. Poland has held possession but have not done much when they have that possession, they look more threatening on the counter-attack. Japan has defended well while also getting the ball down the field for attacks. Shinji Okazaki has been everywhere on the field to help his team and has come close to scoring himself. Once again Robert Lewandowski has not had too big of an impact on this game.

45:The whistle is blown for half-time. It goes 0-0 into the half.

45:There will be one added minute of injury time at the end of the first half.

45:The excessive heat today may be affecting some of the play in this match. Players are not as quick and are frequently heading over to grab a water break.

40:Though Poland have had strong counter-attacks it has been Japan that has threatened the most when attacking in this first half. Most recent they have won a corner on the right side after Shinji Okazaki narrowly misses a header and the ball hits a polish defender before going out. The corner gets cleared before Japan gets a good shot.

37:Japan have a dangerous attack in Poland's half but are unable to finish it off. Poland make a quick break and Maya Yoshida has to come up with great defending to prevent the ball from reaching the charging Robert Lewandowski.

35:Japan threaten down the right side of the field. Takashi Usami puts in shot from the right side of the penalty area and Lukasz Fabianski deals with the shot well. He parries the ball and collects it afterwards.

32:Eiji Kawashima comes up with a magnificent save off of a Kamil Grosicki header. Kawashima dives to his right and gets his hand to the ball to keep it out of the net and the ball gets cleared behind for a Poland corner. This is the first time Eiji Kawashima has been tested by his was up to the task to stop a great shot by Grosicki.

27:Hiroki Sakai gets the ball on the right side and throws in a threatening cross that is cleared by Kamil Glik. The ball goes behind for a Jpana corner which Gaku Shibasaki takes. The corner is cleared out by Robert Lewandowski.

25:Both teams are opening up a bit more and are having better attacking chances. Attacking moves are being finished off with shots and teams are getting penetration through the backline. Japan is focusing more on long balls in while Poland build up plays through passing.

20:A ball that just looked like a clearance by Hiroki Sakai bounces into the Polish half and Yoshinori Muto brings down the ball under his control. He is unable to get a shot off. On the reverse side of that, Poland fight their way down field and get a cross that just narrowly misses Rafal Kurzawa on the far post.

16:Japan work the ball down the field and get it to the top of the penalty area. Gotoku Sakai picks up the ball and takes his shot but Lukasz Fabianski is able to easily grab the ball.

13:This time, Japan's shot is on goal. A long ball is nodded down to Yoshinori Muto. He takes a shot that makes it on-frame. Lukasz Fabianski makes the save and pushes the ball away to the side. He has been tested early but was up to the task.

12:Jan Bednarek gives the ball away with an incredibly poor pass near his own penalty area. Yoshinori Muto picks up the ball and takes it to the left though he could have passed it to the on-rushing Shinji Okazaki. Muto does lay the ball off to Yuto Nagatomo whose cross makes contact with Okazaki's head. The striker's header goes wide of the post.

11:Both teams are playing passes in their defensive half and at midfield. Though they have had good attacking plays so far. there has not been a single shot on goal in this game.

7:Artur Jedrzejczyk gives the ball away in the Japanese half and wastes a good attacking play by Poland. Japan look to break but are slowed down by a tackle from Bartosz Bereszynski though they do maintain possession.

5:Poland win the ball in midfield and make a quick break down the right side by way of Piotr Zielinski. Zielinski gets his cross in at Robert Lewandowski but the striker gets caught up with ball and is unable to get a shot off.

1:Yuto Nagatomo launches a fantastic long ball that almost finds its' way to Shinji Okazaki but Lukasz Fabianski is there to stop the danger and prevent Okazaki from getting a shot.

1:Poland gets the game started. Japan will be playing in blue and Poland are wearing their white jersey's.

0:The two teams have made their way onto the field for the national anthems. Japan fight to move on while Poland fights for pride.

0:Not many fans expected Japan to be at the top of their group but they have earned that position through their play in the first two games. In Japan's first game against Colombia, they were given a gift by way of a Carlos Sanchez red card in the third minute of the match. From there Japan ground out a win and grab three points over the favored South American side. In their second match against Senegal, they produced two goals in a draw. It was one of the most exciting games of the tournament from two teams that were not expected to go far. They now face an already knocked out Poland team who are playing for pride and their first point in the tournament. Japan only needs a draw to advance to the next round and that result seems likely over a struggling Polish side whereas Japan are finding their rhythm. Japan have made a host of changes to their team that faced Senegal. Tomoaki Makino, comes in for Gen Shoji, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Shinji Okazaki, Takashi Usami, Yoshinori Muto, and Gotoku Sakai earn a start. Japan have great quality on the bench with playmaker Shinji Kagawa and goal scorers Yuya Osako, Takashi Inui, and Keisuke Honda, to bring to the game if needed. Japan are favored and have a great shot of moving on to the next round for the first time since 2010 where they fell to Paraguay on penalties.

Poland have been embarrassed this tournament after entering the World Cup as a top 10 team according to the FIFA rankings. With only one goal to their name and two losses Poland were eliminated after their second game against Colombia. This game is all for pride with the team looking for their first point at this tournament. A few changes have been made to the team though they will keep the same formation. Rafal Kurzawa, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Kamil Grosicki, and Kamil Glik start in the field while Lukasz Fabianski will replace Wojciech Szcesny in goal. Robert Lewandowski remains the best player and talisman for this Polish side. Not much can be expect from this team against Japan but if Lewandowski is able to find his scoring boots they could get a result.