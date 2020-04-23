SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japanese Derby to Have no Fans as Racing Ban Extended Till End of Next Month

Horse racing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Horse racing (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Japanese derby is slated to take place on May 28 but the coronavirus ban has been extended till May 31.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: Japan's Racing Association on Thursday extended a ban on spectators until the end of next month, dashing hopes that fans could be allowed to attend the Japanese Derby in Tokyo on May 28.

All races "will be held without spectators from the viewpoint of preventing spread of the new coronavirus" until May 31, the JRA said, with a decision on allowing the gates to reopen to be made at a later date.

Horses and jockeys will not be allowed to travel between regions, the JRA said, but racing will continue at tracks with locally-based horses and riders.

The British Horse Racing Authority announced last week that UK racing would be suspended into May and not resume as previously hoped on April 30.

Japan's professional football and baseball seasons have been to early May, with media reporting there could be further suspensions.

Japan has seen a relatively small outbreak compared to parts of Europe or the United States, with nearly 12,000 infections and around 290 deaths.

But a recent jump in infections has caused concern, put pressure on local healthcare facilities and prompted the government to declare a month-long state of emergency that will run until May 6.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres