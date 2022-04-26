Japanese Wrestling Star Shinjiro Otani Suffers Near-Fatal Injury During Match

Legendary wrestler Shinjiro Otani suffered a spine injury during his match against Takashi Sugiura at a ZERO-ONE event in Tokyo, Japan. And in the latest development, it is being understood that the Japanese wrestler is “conscious” but he said that “he could not move his body as he wished.”

The match official Katsumi Sasazaki revealed Otani’s status while talking to Tokyo Sports, as reported by The Sun.

“He could hear his voice and knew exactly where he was. However, he complained that he could not move his hands and body, and said that he could not move his body as he wished,'” Sasazaki told Tokyo Sports.

According to Sasazaki, Otani said, “I can’t feel my hands.”

During the match against Sugiura, the horrifying injury took place when Otani was suplexed into the turnbuckle. The seriousness of the injury was felt straightaway and things appeared critical when Otani failed to communicate with the match officials. The medical personnel also could not communicate as Otani was not responding. Fans and spectators were also asked to leave the stadium because of the fatal injury.

The 49-year-old wrestler started his career back in 1992. He made his debut against Hiroyoshi Yamamoto. He has been IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

He also bagged the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title twice along with partner Tatsuhito Takaiwa. Otani also claimed the prestigious WCW Cruiserweight Championship as well.

After moving to Pro Wrestling ZERO-ONE, Otani continued his sublime form as he became the promotion’s World Heavyweight Champion as well. During his stint with the promotion, Otani also reigned as the AWA Superstars of Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

As Otani’s recovery goes on, multiple wrestlers have sent their messages of support.

American professional wrestler Adam Pearce wrote on Twitter, “Sending every ounce of positive vibes to Shinjiro Otani. Join me in doing the same, if you please.”

Another American wrestler Christopher Daniels wrote, “Best wishes go out to Shinjiro Otani for a speedy recovery!”

Many more people from the wrestling industry have come forward with their support.

