Jara, Ricaurte Score To Help FC Dallas Beat Dynamo 2-1

Franco Jara and Andrs Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 21 on Saturday night.

FRISCO, Texas: Franco Jara and Andrs Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.

Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal in his second game to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodrguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.

Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

  First Published: September 13, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
