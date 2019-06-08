Take the pledge to vote

Jason Roy's Hundred Floors the Umpire and Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Jason Roy scored his 9th ODI hundred and ended up knocking umpire Joel Wilson to the ground during England's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Jason Roy reached his 9th ODI hundred and knocked down the umpire (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jason Roy reached his 9th ODI hundred and knocked down the umpire (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jason Roy scored his 9th one-day international hundred in England's third match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

The crowd cheered and the English dressing room got to their feet as Roy reached the milestone century in just 92 balls, all in hysterical laughter.

The stroke that got Roy to his hundred was not the reason that everyone in the stadium was in splits or even the fact that he got to his three-figure mark. It was the simple matter that Roy had knocked down the umpire in the process of reaching his ton.

The incident happened in the 27th over of the England innings, as Mustafizur Rahman dropped the the fifth ball of the over short as Roy flashed into position and pulled it in the direction of deep square leg. As Roy and Joe Root rushed for a single, the fielder in the deep misjudged the ball and it resulted in a boundary.

Everyone in the stadium had their eyes on the ball, including the umpire as well as Roy. The result was that Roy crashed into umpire Joel Wilson, as he tried to celebrate.

Fans did not spare time in celebrating the incident on social media:

In fact, Roy became the fifth fastest to score 9 ODI hundreds, as he reached the milestone in just his 77th game. Roy's hundred, after Root't and Jos Buttler's centuries against Pakistan, also meant that this is the most number of hundreds that England have scored in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup.

