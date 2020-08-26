Jaspal Rana Declines Offer to Train Shooters in Brazil Due to Coronavirus Fears

India's junior team pistol coach Jaspal Rana has declined an offer from a private Brazil shooting club to visit the country along with his six trainees to train, citing rising coronavirus cases in the country and restrictions on travel outside India.

Rana, 44, a former multiple Asian champion, stressed that health of his shooters would always be a priority for him. "Two days back, I got a message from the president of a private Brazil shooting club, Cuiaba Shooting Club. Mr Marcus Correa said that they are starting pistol training and would want me to join them along with my six trainees," Rana told IANS.

"I declined the offer considering the rising number of coronavirus cases everywhere. I thanked him and informed him that our shooters are not allowed to travel outside India right now," he said.

The offer was sent personally to Jaspal as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is not aware of any such development. "We have no idea about it," said an NRAI official.

Despite saying no to the offer, Rana admitted that the lack of international competitions has affected the shooters and it would be a challenge for them when competitions resume.

"Our boys and girls haven't played any tournament for so long. And you don't know when everything will start again. Going into the Olympic year (2021) without any competition/practice would be a different kind of challenge for our young brigade," he said.

"Life in Covid-19 times is challenging and one has to ensure the shooters stay focussed. Many of the shooters are young and they need to understand what the pressure at the Olympics is all about. I just wish that this entire coronavirus thing gets over and our shooters get some competition before the Olympics so that they can regain their confidence," he said.

Despite the troubled times, the year has brought some good news for Jaspal. On August 29, Jaspal would be conferred with the Dronacharya Award for lifetime achievement in the sport. "The Dronacharya Award I have won is not just mine but for a whole lot of people who have been involved in my shooting journey," said an emotional Jaspal.

Asked about his journey so far, Jaspal said it was "rough and tough". "Life gives you challenges, it is up to you how you handle those. I enjoy it. There are so many people who have been part of my journey," he said.

"There are many kids who I have nurtured and the junior development program of the federation (NRAI) has worked wonders. If I have to take names, it would be wrong," says Jaspal, whose most famous trainee Manu Bhaker would be receiving the Arjuna Award at the same ceremony on the National Sports Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

Jaspal also said winning the Dronacharya award was nice but he has to do a lot more. "The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and everything starts from scratch again. The challenge is to keep the shooters going and ensure they can peak next July," he said.