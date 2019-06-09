Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Jasprit Bumrah is an Indian bowler and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 25 years old.
(Photo credit: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah is spearheading India's pace attack in ICC World Cup 2019
Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad. He is 25 years of age. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Gujarat, India A, India Under-23s, Mumbai Indians.
Bumrah has played in 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 87 wickets at an average of 22.04. His bowling economy rate is 4.51. His best bowling figure is 5/27.
Bumrah has scored 18 runs at an average of 3.60. His highest score is 10 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.
Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia at Sydney, January 23, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.
This Jasprit Bumrah: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- Ananya Panday Rubbishes Reports of Her Lying About USC Admission, Posts Photo with University Letters
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s