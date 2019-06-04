English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Jasprit Bumrah is an Indian bowler and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 25 years old.
Jasprit Bumrah is spearheading India's bowling line-up in the ICC World Cup 2019
Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad. He is 25 years of age. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Gujarat, India A, India Under-23s, Mumbai Indians.
Bumrah has played in 49 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 85 wickets at an average of 22.15. His bowling economy rate is 4.51. His best bowling figure is 5/27.
Bumrah has scored 18 runs at an average of 3.60. His highest score is 10 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.
Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia at Sydney, January 23, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.
This Jasprit Bumrah: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
