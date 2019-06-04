Jasprit Bumrah: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad. He is 25 years of age. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter.He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Gujarat, India A, India Under-23s, Mumbai Indians.Bumrah has played in 49 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 85 wickets at an average of 22.15. His bowling economy rate is 4.51. His best bowling figure is 5/27.Bumrah has scored 18 runs at an average of 3.60. His highest score is 10 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia at Sydney, January 23, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.This Jasprit Bumrah: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.