'Javelin is My Crush, Working Hard on it': Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the country’s first track and field gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, has said that javelin is his crush and he is working hard for it. The second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics was in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Tuesday. He talked about his training and favourite holiday destinations. He also said that he is looking forward to his performance in the javelin events in the coming years. His popularity is growing with each passing day and many are calling him a “national crush"

Speaking to News18 exclusively in Kolkata, Neeraj said that he loved Kolkata’s sweets. “I did not taste Kolkata’s sweets earlier, but this time I loved them,” he said.

When asked who Neeraj’s crush is, he said, “Javelin is my crush and I am working hard for it.”

Talking about his goals in the coming years, Neeraj said, “I have won a Gold medal in the Olympics. Next Year, I will be performing in the World Championship, Commonwealth games, Diamond league. After three years, again there will be Olympic games. These events will continue year after year. I look forward to performing in these events.”

Neeraj, a son of a farmer from Chandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt in the finals to stun the athletics world and win a gold medal, ending India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Commenting on his preparations for the games, he said, “I focus on my training and my diet. I also follow a strict schedule while preparing for games. Good training, food, and rest are important for the game. I aim to perform better in upcoming events.”

The star-javelin thrower said that he would prefer to travel to Indian states to spend his holidays.

“First, I would try to travel to good places in India and foreign countries later. Kerala, Himachal, and Uttarakhand have many beautiful places,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here