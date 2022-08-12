Javelin Throw World Champion Anderson Peters Beaten and Thrown Off 'Party Boat' | Watch

Anderson Peters, who is the men’s javelin throw world champion, has been injured after he was attacked by crew members of a party boat in Grenada on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Caribbean National Weekly, Peters was beaten and then thrown overboard.

The Granadian had won silver, behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and his personal best throw of 90.18 meters, at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Images and videos trending on social media shows Peters surrounded by crew members and being thrown overboard of the party boat ‘Harbour Master’

“Peters is presently receiving medical attention for minor injuries,” Grenada Police said in a statement.

Grenada Olympic Committee, in a statement, said it was “saddened by the news of the cowardly actions of some five persons who physically assaulted our national sporting icon and hero.”

“We have received preliminary information on the incident and understand that our world champion sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault meted out [by] these non-nationals.

“The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators. We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter.”

The opposition New National Party also released a statement: “We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated. Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law.”

