Javelin Thrower Davinder Singh Kang Permitted to Return to Competitive Fold

World Championships finalist Davinder Singh Kang had to miss the recent edition of Olympics held in Tokyo. The javelin thrower made many appeals for an early hearing after he got involved in a doping case. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel was looking into a prohibited specified substance but the decision did not come through in time for the athlete. Kang, as a result, missed the final qualification event for the Olympics and was also eliminated from competitions for an entire year as he waited for the pronouncement of judgment in his case.

On August 18, after 14 months, Kang was permitted by the disciplinary panel to return to the competitive fold. The Asian bronze winner decided to opt for provisional suspension on June 19, last year and has served and completed his one-year ban. “The period of his ineligibility of one-year shall commence from the date of acceptance of provisional suspension and, therefore, the athlete is now permitted to participate in events from the date of the present order," an excerpt from Kang’s detailed order was quoted by TOI.

The order, signed by a three-member disciplinary panel, noted that because Kang was negligent and failed to inform the doctor that he was taking a prohibited substance, without acquiring the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) from NADA, the hearing panel held that. The order continued, “That since this is the second anti-doping rule violation of the athlete… the athlete is liable for an enhanced ineligibility period as provided under article 10.7.1 of the anti-doping rules 2015 which is extended by further period of six months.”

Kang’s lawyer Saurabh Mishra stated that despite repeated requests for a speedy trial, the disciplinary panel did not announce the verdict until now. “I would request the sports minister and NADA DG to look into the issue as to why NADA often ends up taking more than three months in completing the hearing against the stipulated mandate of the WADA Code.” Mishra was quoted by TOI as saying.

Reacting to the announcement of his delayed order, Kang expressed, “The inordinate delay in hearing made me frustrated. I lost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to qualify for the Olympics. Now I hope to give my best again and bring laurels for the country at the CWG, Asian Games and World Championships next year.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here