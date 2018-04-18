English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Eyes Olympics Medal After CWG Gold
India's only gold medallist in athletics at the 21st Commonwealth Games, young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has set his eyes at achieving a distance of 90m consistently to enhance his chances of winning a medal at the Olympics.
India's Neeraj Chopra. (AFP Image)
New Delhi: India's only gold medallist in athletics at the 21st Commonwealth Games, young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has set his eyes at achieving a distance of 90m consistently to enhance his chances of winning a medal at the Olympics.
The 20-year-old from Haryana, who clinched the gold at 2016 World Junior Championships, produced a season best of 86.47 metres to claim the yellow metal at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian individual in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold.
"I had trained in Germany (under prominent coach Werner Daniels) for three months. I used to train and also cook my own food. I had to work hard for this gold and I hope this motivates others to also take up the sport and do well for the country," Neeraj told PTI during an interaction which was part of a felicitation program organised by the Indian Army.
"My main target is to achieve a distance of 90m. That is a benchmark at world level and if I can throw that much then I will be able to win a medal at world level and also at Olympics."
German duo of Johannes Vetter (94.44) and Thomas Rhler (93.90) are placed second and third in the all-time list of top 25 javelin thrower, which is topped by Czech Jan elezn (98.48).
Neeraj's coach legendary German Uwe Hohn, a former world record holder, is the only javelin thrower to cross 100m mark with a throw of 104.80 in 1984, two years before the men's javelin was re-designed, which shortened the throwing distance by approximately 10 percent.
Talking about his furture events, Neeraj said: "CWG and Asian Games are there next and then of course the Olympics. But before that I will take part in some Diamond League series, where the competition is tough. Then there is also World Championship next year," said Neeraj, who has a personal best of 86.48m.
"I will train at Patiala and if there is any training opportunity before the Asian Games then I will go.
"The competition is good in Asian Games, Chinese Taipei, Qatar and there are 2-3 countries who are doing well."
Also Watch
The 20-year-old from Haryana, who clinched the gold at 2016 World Junior Championships, produced a season best of 86.47 metres to claim the yellow metal at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian individual in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold.
"I had trained in Germany (under prominent coach Werner Daniels) for three months. I used to train and also cook my own food. I had to work hard for this gold and I hope this motivates others to also take up the sport and do well for the country," Neeraj told PTI during an interaction which was part of a felicitation program organised by the Indian Army.
"My main target is to achieve a distance of 90m. That is a benchmark at world level and if I can throw that much then I will be able to win a medal at world level and also at Olympics."
German duo of Johannes Vetter (94.44) and Thomas Rhler (93.90) are placed second and third in the all-time list of top 25 javelin thrower, which is topped by Czech Jan elezn (98.48).
Neeraj's coach legendary German Uwe Hohn, a former world record holder, is the only javelin thrower to cross 100m mark with a throw of 104.80 in 1984, two years before the men's javelin was re-designed, which shortened the throwing distance by approximately 10 percent.
Talking about his furture events, Neeraj said: "CWG and Asian Games are there next and then of course the Olympics. But before that I will take part in some Diamond League series, where the competition is tough. Then there is also World Championship next year," said Neeraj, who has a personal best of 86.48m.
"I will train at Patiala and if there is any training opportunity before the Asian Games then I will go.
"The competition is good in Asian Games, Chinese Taipei, Qatar and there are 2-3 countries who are doing well."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee