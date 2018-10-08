English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Javelin Thrower Sandeep Opens India's Gold Account at 3rd Asian Para Games
Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first Gold medal at the on-going Asian Para Games, finishing on top in the men's F42-44/61-64 category here on Monday.
India's Sandeep Chaudhary after winning his Gold medal in Jakarta at the Asian Para Games (Image: Twitter)
Jakarta: Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first Gold medal at the on-going Asian Para Games, finishing on top in the men's F42-44/61-64 category here on Monday.
Sandeep claimed the top honours with a best throw of 60.01m, which he managed in his third attempt.
The silver medal went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, who cleared 59.32m in his best effort, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze with 58.97m.
Chaudhary's disability falls in the F42-44/61-64 category, which relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete without prosthesis.
On Sunday, India won two silver and three bronze medals at the Games.
In the 49kg men's powerlifting event, Farman Basha claimed the silver and Paramjeet Kumar won the bronze.
Swimmer Devanshi Satijawon then picked up a silver in women's 100 metre butterfly in S-10 category and Suyash Jadhav clinched the bronze in the men's 200 metre individual medley in SM-7 category.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
