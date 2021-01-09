News18 Logo

Jefferson Carries Green Bay Past Oakland 84-81 In OT
1-MIN READ

Josh Jefferson had a careerhigh 25 points as Green Bay edged past Oakland 8481 in overtime on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Josh Jefferson had a career-high 25 points as Green Bay edged past Oakland 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay (2-9, 2-5 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 15 points and six rebounds. Jefferson made 8 of 10 shots and Green Bay posted a season-high 21 assists.

Jalen Moore scored a season-high 33 points for the Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 3-4). Daniel Oladapo scored a season-high 20 points and had 18 rebounds. Rashad Williams had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


